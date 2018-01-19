Ukrainian PM says draft prepared for easy travel between Georgia and Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman says that his country has already elaborated a draft to ease travel regulations between Georgia and Ukraine, Agenda reports.

"We already handed the draft of the document to Georgia in December,” Groysman told journalists after his meeting with Georgia’s Parliament Chairperson Irakli Kobakhidze in Kyiv.

Kobakhidze stated that he discussed current bilateral relations between Georgia and Ukraine with the PM and spoke about ways that could enhance current relations further.