Kyrgyzstan, Finland discuss bilateral cooperation

2018-01-19 09:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov met on Thursday with the parliamentary delegation of the Finnish Republic headed by deputies Ville Skinnari and Kari Kulmal, Kabar with reference to the Kyrgyz Government’s press service reported.

During the meeting topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the countries were discussed.

The Kyrgyz prime minister emphasized that the visit of the Finnish parliamentary delegation to Kyrgyzstan is a testimony to the intensification of bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to further strengthen relations between the countries and noted that the Kyrgyz side is interested in Finland's experience in developing democratic institutions and attracting investments in the implementation of high-tech projects.

Isakov briefed the guests about Taza-Koom digital transformation project, about the presidential elections held in Kyrgyzstan and democratic reforms in the country.

The prime minister expressed interest in sending Kyrgyz specialists to study Finland's experience in the field of education, healthcare and advanced innovative technologies.

At the same time, the head of government asked the Finnish side to consider the possibility of joint construction of such storage facilities in Kyrgyzstan.