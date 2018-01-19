Iran witnesses fall in agricultural exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s agricultural exports amounted to $4.005 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21), 3.4 percent less year-on-year.

The country exported 4.198 million tons of agricultural products during the period, which is 2.4 percent less compared to the same period of the preceding year, according to the data released by Iran’s Agriculture Ministry.

Agricultural products had 12.7 percent share in Iran’s overall exports in the 9-month period in terms of value and 4.7 percent in terms of volume.

Agronomic products topped the list of exports with 63.4 percent share in terms of volume, followed by horticultural products (21.6 percent) and livestock (12.3 percent).