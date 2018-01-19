Tajik business circles join Shanghai International Expo

The issues related to the strengthening of cooperation between business circles of Tajikistan and China were discussed at the meeting of Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan Sharif Said with consultant on economic and trade affairs under the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Dushanbe Syun Yan, Khovar reports.

The parties have expressed satisfaction over the holding of the International Exhibition of Chinese products that was held in Dushanbe in December 2017.

It was noted that Tajikistan has more than 470 investment projects, and is ready to invite Chinese investors to participate in the priority projects of the country in the fields of hydropower, industry, transport, telecommunication, construction, banking, pharmaceutical industry, education and tourism.