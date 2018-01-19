Uzbek president receives WB delegation

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 19

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from the World Bank (WB) led by the CEO Kristalina Georgieva, the Uzbek president’s press service said.

During the meeting, issues of expanding partnership within the priority areas of development of Uzbekistan were discussed in accordance with the Strategy of Action for 2017-2021.

Particular attention was paid to ensuring high-quality and timely training, as well as effective implementation of investment projects with the involvement of long-term financial resources of the World Bank.