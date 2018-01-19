AZ EN RU TR
Trabzon airport resumes work in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The airport in the north-eastern Turkish province of Trabzon has resumed its work, according to a message of the airport.

The message says that the consequences of the incident with Pegasus aircraft have been eliminated.

On Jan. 13, the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, which had taken off smoothly from the capital Ankara, made a normal landing at the Trabzon airport, but went off the runway just meters from the waters of the Black Sea and had its wheels stuck in the mud.

