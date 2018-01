Uzbekistan to support Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

2018-01-19 09:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Uzbekistan will allocate $100,000 for the Fund of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2018, the Uzbek president’s press service said in a message.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the appeal of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein on consideration of possibility of a voluntary contribution to the management budget.