West’s goal is to split Turkey, says presidential adviser

2018-01-19 10:37 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The ultimate goal of the West is the split of Turkey, said Yalcin Topcu, adviser to the Turkish president, the country’s media reported Jan. 19.

Topcu said that Arab Spring in some Muslim countries led to the growth of radicalism, which was actually the main goal of the West.

“Today, radicals claim that they represent true Islam, but in reality they have nothing to do with Islam,” noted the official.

Turkey is the only country that can interfere with the plans of the West, according to him.