Ex-mayor: Armenia has no funds to restore share of gold in int’l reserves

The Armenian government has failed to thoroughly explain its decision about the sale of the precious items of the reserve fund, Armenian National Congress party member, former mayor of Yerevan, economist Vahagn Khachatryan told Armenian media.

“The government’s statement that precious items lose their value and relevance over time is unacceptable, as they become more expensive as time goes by,” he said.