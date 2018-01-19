BHOS commemorates 28th anniversary of “Black January”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a special gathering to commemorate 28th anniverisary of tragic events on January 20, 1990 in Baku. The participants observed a minute of silence in tribute to the memory of victims of the tragedy.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice-Rector for Education, Science and International Relations of BHOS Ramiz Humbatov said that events dedicated to 28th anniversary of Black January are held not only in Azerbaijan, but in other countries, too. He emphasized that names of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for their homeland’s freedom would forever remain in the history and the memory of Azerbaijani people.

Ramiz Humbatov noted that first political and legal assessment of those events was provided by the national leader Heydar Aliyev. He reminded that Heydar Aliyev hold a press conference at the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Moscow immediately after the tragedy and condemned the entry of the Soviet troops on the territory of the republic. The Vice-Rector called on all staff members of the Higher School to participate in informing international community about Black January in Baku and disseminating truth about it.