New security system to be implemented in Turkish airplanes

2018-01-19 11:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A new security system will be set up in Turkish airplanes in March of this year, which will allow armed officials of MIA of Turkey accompany some flights, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

Starting from March of the current year, armed officers of MIA of Turkey in civil clothing, will accompany some of the flights, said the source.

Such decision was made for ensuring safety of passengers.