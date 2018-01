Merge of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Taxes with State Customs committee remains undecided

2018-01-19 12:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Decisions on the options for the functioning of customs authorities in Azerbaijan should be made by the country’s leadership, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.