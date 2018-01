Road accident leaves six killed in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A passenger bus overturned in the eastern Turkish province of Mush, as a result of which, six people were killed according to preliminary data, the Turkish media reported Jan. 19.

Reportedly, the accident left 20 people injured and all of them were hospitalized.

All the victims of the accident are citizens of Turkey.