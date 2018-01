Number of CDMA subscribers of Baktelecom decreases

The number of subscribers of CDMA wireless communication of "Baku Telephone Communication" LLC decreased by 6.6 percent at the end of 2017, a source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend.

According to the source, presently, the number of Baku Telephone Communication’s subscribers using CDMA wireless communication reaches around 7,000.