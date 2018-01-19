Kazakhstan stock exchange expects economic growth

The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) expects the growth of the economy and, accordingly, of the exchange indicators this year.

"Kazakhstan's economy is recovering, and even without taking into account state programs there are serious grounds that allow to say that the market will be more active," KASE's deputy chairman of board Andrey Tsalyuk said on Jan.19.

He said that business activity is expected to increase, including through attraction of foreign investors to the market.

"When foreign investors come, they will bring dollars, it will have a positive impact on the tenge rate. Because they will sell the currency, and the bought tenge will be invested in government securities, their yield will decrease and the National Bank will therefore be able to reduce the base rate, which will lead to a cheaper cost funding in the Kazakh market, "said Tsalyuk.