Israel announces reopening of Jordanian embassy

2018-01-19

Israel has “strongly apologized” for the July incident in which two Jordanians were killed at the Israeli Embassy compound in Amman and promised to compensate the victims’ families, a Jordanian government spokesman said on Thursday night, The Jerusalem Post reports.



The move appears to bring to a close one of the worst crises in Jordanian-Israeli relations since the two countries signed a peace treaty in 1994.

“The Israeli Embassy in Jordan will return to full activity immediately,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. “The Israeli authorities will continue reviewing the materials regarding the July 2017 incident and anticipate making a decision in the coming weeks.



Israel attaches great importance to its strategic relations with Jordan, and the two countries will act to advance their cooperation and to strengthen the peace treaty between them.”



Israel also promised to take “legal measures” in the case, Jordanian spokesman Mohammed Momani said, without specifying what they would be.



An apology and compensation were also offered for a second case that was a point of contention between the two countries, the March 2014 shooting under disputed circumstances of Raed Zeiter, a Jordanian magistrate’s court judge, by an IDF soldier at the Allenby Bridge.

