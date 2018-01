More companies joining "green corridor" regime in Azerbaijan

2018-01-19 12:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan granted 28 permits so far as part of the “green corridor”, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.