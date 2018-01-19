Oil prices fall on recovery in U.S. output

Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as a bounce-back in U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories, Reuters reports.

If Friday’s falls last, this week will see the biggest weekly price declines since October.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $68.65 a barrel at 0802 GMT, down 66 cents, or 0.95 percent, from their last close. On Monday, they hit their highest since December 2014 at $70.37.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $63.23 a barrel, down 72 cents, or 1.1 percent, from their last settlement. WTI marked a December-2014 peak of $64.89 a barrel on Tuesday.

Traders said the lower prices were prompted by a recovery in U.S. oil production after a recent drop, as well as by an expected fall in demand when winter ends in the northern hemisphere.

U.S. crude oil production C-OUT-T-EIA stood at 9.75 million barrels per day (bpd) on Jan. 12, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Output had fallen to 9.49 million barrels at the start of the year, due largely to a cold snap that shut down some production.

Most analysts expect U.S. output to break through 10 million barrels per day soon.

Analysts also pointed to excessive long positions in financial oil markets as a likely brake on any upward momentum in prices, with many traders soon likely to cash in on recent price rises, which have seen crude jump by around 14 percent since early December.