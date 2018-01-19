President Aliyev extends condolences to Uzbek counterpart

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“I was deeply shocked by the news of the tragic death of your compatriots as a result of a bus fire in Aktobe province in Kazakhstan,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Uzbekistan,” he added.

“May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!”

