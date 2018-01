Polish coach: Young Azerbaijani gymnasts have great prospect for future (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov, Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Young Azerbaijani gymnasts are well trained and are great future prospects, Andrei Levit, coach of the Olympic champion from Poland Leszek Blanik, said.

Levit made the remarks on the sidelines of the Academy Level 1 2018 (Men's Artistic Gymnastics) courses in Baku Jan. 19. He also spoke about the coaching courses.