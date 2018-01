Turkmen head extends condolences to Uzbek president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a letter of condolences to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in connection with the tragedy that occurred due to bus fire accident in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan, which led to the death of Uzbek citizens.