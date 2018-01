S&P on how Kazakhstan can improve its ratings

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The outlook is stable. The agency also affirmed Kazakhstan national scale rating at 'kzAA'.