US expert: Large-scale fighting in Karabakh can renew at any time

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Incidents along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops have remained commonplace, underscoring the risk that larger-scale fighting could renew at any time, says Carey Cavanaugh, Professor of Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution at the University of Kentucky.

Cavanaugh, who served as the US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, made the remarks in his interview with Azernews on Jan. 18.

The expert reminded that in 2017, the Austrian OSCE Chairmanship worked hard to advance the two confidence-building mechanisms that Baku and Yerevan agreed to in 2016 in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

“While an incidents investigation mechanism still appears to remain a bridge too far, it should be possible to proceed with the nominal increase in OSCE monitors from six to thirteen that has been under discussion,” the expert said. “Although this would only be a minor change, agreement and implementation of this measure would signal a willingness by the parties to take real steps toward improving the situation.”

Cavanaugh called the fact that Azerbaijani and Armenian ministers and leaders are once again talking "a positive sign", but noted that they have not yet achieved any visible progress. He reminded that while there was an uptick in incidents along the line of contact in early 2017, strong engagement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Austrian OSCE chairmanship, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other key players helped encourage a return to dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.