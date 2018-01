NATO Deputy Sec. Gen. to visit Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The NATO Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Rose Gottemoeller, will visit Turkey on Jan.22-23.

In Ankara, Ms. Gottemoeller will have meetings with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldiz, and other high level officials.