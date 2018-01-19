Trump administration appeals against 'Dreamer' immigrant ruling to top court

The U.S. Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to quickly overturn a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump’s move to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, Reuters reports.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco said in a court filing “time is of the essence” and asked the high court to rule on the case before its current term ends in June.

The Republican president in September rescinded, effective in March, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program put in place in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama. Trump asked the Republican-controlled Congress to come up with a legislative fix, which it has not yet done.

A variety of Democratic state attorneys general, organizations and individuals challenged Trump’s action in multiple federal courts.

The administration is challenging a Jan. 9 decision by San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who ruled that DACA must remain in place while the litigation is resolved.

The Justice Department did not file an emergency application that, if successful, would result in the judge’s ruling being put on hold within days. That means the program will remain in effect until the Supreme Court resolves the case.