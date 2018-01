Turkey again warns to start operations in Syria’s Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will not hesitate to start military operations in Syria’s Afrin city and kill all terrorists there, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said Jan. 19.

He noted that the threat to Turkey is increasing every day.

“Turkey is obliged to ensure safety of its citizens and borders,” Canikli said