Turkmenistan preparing for parliamentary election

2018-01-19 14:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is preparing for the election of candidates running for seats in parliament to be held on March 25, 2018, the Turkmen government said in a message Jan. 19.