Armenia drowning in debts

2018-01-19 14:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Government debt of Armenia has soared, reaching $6.776 billion by the end of 2017, the Armenian media outlets reported.

Considerable part of the mentioned amount ($6.173 billion) is the debt of Armenian government, while the external debt makes only $4.893 billion.

For comparison: The country's government debt on Dec. 31, 2016 stood at $5.942 billion. Thus, within one year, the figure has increased by $832.5 million.