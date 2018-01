Sargsyan proposes ambassador to run for Armenia’s president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has proposed the candidacy of Ambassador to the UK Armen Sarkissian for the post of Armenia’s president, the country’s media reported.

“Serzh Sargsyan has offered Armen Sarkissian to put forward his candidacy for the president of Armenia,” said the report.