More companies joining "green corridor" regime in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan granted 28 permits so far as part of the “green corridor”, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said at a conference in Baku on Jan. 19.

Aliyev said that 25 companies obtained these permits.