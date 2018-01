Merger of Taxes Ministry with State Customs Committee in Azerbaijan yet to be decided (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The country’s leadership should make a decision over options for functioning of customs authorities in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.

He was responding to the question about a possible merger of the State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Taxes.