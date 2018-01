Azerbaijan's lost items service receives over 40 lost documents

2018-01-19 15:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Huseyn Valiyev Trend:

The “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC sent 43 lost documents to Azerbaijani Post Service's "Pochtap" lost items service, Pochtap told Trend.

Half of these documents are ID cards. There are also passports, driving licences, vehicle-related documents, birth certificates, military IDs, diplomas, electronic health cards, various certificates and social insurance cards.