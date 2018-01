Prisoners in Turkey to wear single-type uniform

2018-01-19 15:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Prisoners in Turkey will wear a single-type uniform, Turkish media reported Jan. 19 quoting sources in the Interior Ministry.

Single-type uniform for prisoners will be used for the first time in one of the prisons in the Diyarbakir province in east Turkey.