Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick a billionaire after $9.3bn investment deal

2018-01-19 15:30 | www.trend.az | 1
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick will become a billionaire, after investors agreed to take a large stake in the ride-hailing firm, BBC reports.
A consortium led by Japan's Softbank is buying a chunk of the company from existing shareholders as well as new Uber shares in a $9.3bn (£6.7bn) deal.
Mr Kalanick, who stepped down as chief executive in June, is selling $1.4bn worth of stocks, it is widely reported.
While he had long been worth billions on paper, this deal cements his wealth.