HP recalling faulty laptop batteries in Azerbaijan due to fire risk

2018-01-19 15:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

HP is recalling faulty laptop batteries in Azerbaijan.

In a statement published on Jan. 19, the company said the batteries which can cause fire have been sold in bundles with certain HP laptops from December 2015 to December 2017.

Faulty batteries have also been sold as accessories or delivered as a replacement from official HP stores or accredited representatives. Users can address HP service centers for replacement of the batteries.

Laptops of below listed brands can have faulty batteries:

- HP ProBook series 64x G2 & G3, series 65x G2 & G3 (‘x’ stands for 0 or 5);

- HP x360;

- HP ENVY m6;