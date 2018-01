Armenian ceasefire violation: Azerbaijan's serviceman killed

2018-01-19 16:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

Ibrahim Manafov, a serviceman of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, was killed in a shootout as a result of the ceasefire violation by Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Jan. 19.

The ministry expresses deep condolences to the relatives of the deceased.