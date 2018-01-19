Uzbekistan to present products at expo in Bishkek

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Nigar Guliyeva Trend:

National industrial exhibition “Made in Uzbekistan” will be held in Bishkek in March.

The goal of the exhibition which will be held March 5-7, is to further improve and enhance cooperation, creation of good conditions for business partnership between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Participation of manufacturers, firms and companies related to electro-technical field, light and silk industry, leather goods, chemistry, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, alcohol, food industry, metallurgy, mining, tourism services field as well as masters of folk and applied arts are expected.