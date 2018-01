Azerbaijan to strengthen fight against cigarette smuggling (UPDATE)

2018-01-19 17:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 13:25)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan has prepared proposals for strengthening the fight against the illegal imports and sale of cigarettes, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at a press conference in Baku Jan. 19.