Saxo Bank: 2018 - “make-or-break year” for crypto asset market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The year 2018 will become a “make-or-break year” for the burgeoning crypto asset market, where optimists are expecting the market cap to top $1 trillion and pessimists foresee the increased regulation, or even the outright banning, of cryptocurrencies, Jacob Pouncey, Saxo Bank’s cryptocurrency analyst, told Trend Jan. 19.

“Crypto assets are behaving like the dot-com stocks of the late 1990s,” he said. “We expect more companies to announce blockchain pivots before this speculative phase is over. 1Q18 will see more projects hitting the market, each touting itself as the next crypto revolution in its particular sector. This, again, will only drive further speculation in this nascent market.”