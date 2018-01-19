SOCAR completes 2017 with profit

2018-01-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR completed 2017 with a profit, the company’s Vice-President for Economic Issues Suleyman Gasimov said, according to a message posted on SOCAR’s website Jan. 19.

In 2017, SOCAR transferred more than 155.98 million manats to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population that is by 8 percent more than in 2016.

The increase in SOCAR transfers to the state budget and the State Social Protection Fund is one of the indicators of the company’s stable financial position, says the message.

Gasimov noted that SOCAR continues to expand and diversify its operational portfolio in recent years, moving forward in the strategic direction defined by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.