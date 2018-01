WB ready to improve presence in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 19

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

The World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva after her meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a number of high-ranking officials shared with the media representatives her opinion on the reforms implemented in the country and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Uzbek president is an exceptionally serious person who has strong political will to transform the country, Georgieva noted.