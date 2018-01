Railway passenger traffic between Azerbaijan, Russia grows

2018-01-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The railway passenger traffic between Russia and non-CIS countries rose 9.7 percent to 706,200 people in 2017, Russian Railways JSC said in a statement Jan. 19.

The passenger traffic between Russia and China increased by 23.7 percent, Russia and Finland by 21 percent, Russia and Germany by 18.5 percent, the company said.