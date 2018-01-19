Azerbaijani delegation to partake in PACE winter session in new composition

2018-01-19 20:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Samad Seyidov, head of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties, will leave for Strasbourg on Jan. 21 to take part in the PACE winter session, the Azerbaijani Parliament said Jan. 19.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Agayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade and Rovshan Rzayev.

A new PACE president will be elected at the event, and annual reports of the PACE Bureau and the Standing Committee will be presented.

The secretary general and the commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe will report on the work carried out in 2017. A report on the activity of the Committee of Ministers of the organization will also be presented.

The visit will end on Jan. 28.

