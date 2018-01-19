Afghanistan interested in using Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities (PHOTO)

2018-01-19 20:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Afghanistan is interested in using Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities, Afghan Deputy Finance Minister Najibullah Wardak, who is in Baku, said at a meeting with Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev, the committee said.

The Afghan deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has a favorable economic and geographical position. The guest also stressed that Afghanistan attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan, and positively assessed the measures being taken in the country to expand transit opportunities.