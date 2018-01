6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico's Gulf of California

2018-01-19 21:38 | www.trend.az | 1

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck offshore in Mexico's Gulf of California. There are no immediate reports of damage, Fox News reported.

The US Geological Survey says the Friday morning quake was centered about 48 miles (78 kilometers) north-northeast of Loreto, in the waters between the states of Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

The USGS reports that it struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).