Azerbaijan exporting military products to over 10 countries

2018-01-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Various defense purpose products were manufactured and handed over to customers in 2017, Defense Industry Minister Yaver Jamalov said Jan. 19.

The minister stressed that along with fulfilling orders from Azerbaijan’s power structures, the Ministry of Defense Industry is exporting military products to more than 10 countries.

In 2017, the volume of exported defense products grew 2.3 times compared to 2016.

Along with defense products, in 2017, the work was continued to expand the production of civilian products.

