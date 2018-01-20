S&P, Nasdaq hit records, Dow muted as government shutdown looms

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday, led by gains in consumer stocks and hitting intraday highs, even as a possible government shutdown loomed, Reuters reported.

The Dow was barely changed in choppy trade. Nike (NKE.N), Philip Morris (PM.N) and Home Depot (HD.N) rose between 1.4 percent and 4.7 percent on upbeat analyst expectations. Losses in IBM (IBM.N) and American Express (AXP.N), however, capped the Dow’s ascent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,056.7, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.8 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,809.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 39.16 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,335.21.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.2 percent gain in the consumer staples index .SPLRCS and a 0.8 percent rise in consumer discretionary stocks .SPLRCD.

A disappointing full-year profit forecast from International Business Machines Corp pushed its shares down 3.8 percent, on track for their biggest single-day loss since July.

American Express slipped 1.7 percent after posting its first quarterly loss in 26 years and suspending share buybacks for the next six months.