US cybersecurity agency accuses North Korea of cryptocurrency cyber heist

2018-01-20 02:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Cybersecurity experts have linked North Korea to an apparent attack on South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges, claiming that Pyongyang’s black hats used the same malware code that was unleashed against Sony in 2014, Sputnik reported.

US cybersecurity firm Recorded Future claimed that in late 2017, a hack attack was launched against Coinlink. The attackers attempted to steal the passwords and emails of Coinlink employees, but the attack was repulsed.

Recorded Future added that they analyzed the malware used by the attackers and found that it matched two previous attacks: the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures and the 2017 WannaCry attack on hundreds of different groups, most notably the British National Health Service.

Coinlink rebuked the report, insisting that no attacks were made against their exchange from North Korea or elsewhere.

In 2014, hacking group Lazarus launched a cyberattack against Sony Pictures in 2014 in retaliation for the studio's distribution of "The Interview," a comedy film about an assassination attempt against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. North Korea has denied responsibility for the attack.

In May 2017, a ransomware known as WannaCry infected 300,000 computers across 150 countries, threatening to slash data if a ransom of $300-$600 was not paid via cryptocurrency. Most refused to pay, causing an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. After cybersecurity experts analyzed the attack, the US, UK and Australian governments accused North Korea of being behind the attack — again, Pyongyang denied it.

The common thread behind all three attacks is the Lazarus Group. The black hatters are thought to be a state-sponsored hacking group with the tacit support of Pyongyang. South Korean intelligence estimates that 1,700 state-sponsored hackers work for North Korea.