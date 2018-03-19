AZ EN RU TR
Tajik, Russian presidents optimistic about co-op prospects

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Russian President Vladimir Putin have expressed optimism about the further development of cooperation, the Tajik Telegraph Agency TajikTA reported March 19.

"President Rahmon had a telephone conversation with President Putin today," the Tajik presidential press-service said.

President Rahmon congratulated President Putin on the victory in the presidential election and wished him success in state activity for the benefit of friendly Russia.

