Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue reforms for further economic stability (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 19

Serious reforms, held in the recent period in Azerbaijan in accordance with economic policy, have yielded good results, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks delivering a speech at the nationwide festivities on the occasion of Novruz, the Azerbaijani national holiday, in Baku March 19.

“We will continue these reforms and we will deepen them to further ensure stability of the Azerbaijani economy,” Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the country is developing successfully.

“Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the economic sphere,” he said. “The country’s GDP grew 1.3 percent for the first two months of this year and GDP in the non-oil sector grew 2.3 percent. Industrial production grew 1.4 percent, while production in the non-oil sector grew 8.4 percent. Agricultural production increased 4 percent, and incomes of the population grew 10.2 percent. Inflation stood at 4.7 percent. That is, our tasks are being fulfilled.”